Cyber Monday SSD deals: go solid state or go home this holiday season

Cyber Monday rolls around as Black Friday wanes, but the perpetual truth remains: SSDs are one of the best upgrades you can make to your PC. If you're still harbouring a hard drive, now may be a good time to consider the switch, especially as there are likely to be so many Cyber Monday SSD deals.

If you're ready to make the leap to a speedier, slicker, and more reliable storage solution, you've got plenty of great SSD deals to choose from from countless retailers. And there's no doubt you'll find deals on some of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs as retailers are going to want to get rid of excess stock before the even speedier PCIe 5.0 ones drop.

Compared to a traditional HDD, a solid state drive is just straight out faster, on all counts. Faster data streams, faster at booting windows, and decreased load times on your favorite games. It's not only one of the most impactful upgrades you can make to your PC, its also one of the cheapest.

When choosing a drive, pay attention to how much space you'll need. If you want to run Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for example, that's one enormous storage hog, clocking in at 231GB. That's big enough that a 256GB SSD wouldn't have enough space left over for a Windows 11 installation.

Thankfully, 2TB SSDs are reasonably easy to find, despite the stock issues we've been experiencing this past year. So here are the best Cyber Monday SSD deals our bots have spotted thus far, and we'll be updating with some spotlight deals as the time draws nearer.

When will Cyber Monday SSD deals start to appear? Cyber Monday itself occurs on November 29 this year, and will revitalize the deals left over from Black Friday. While Black Friday is your best bet to nab a deal on one of the best SSDs for gaming, Cyber Monday deals will be pretty hot too.

What should I look out for in a Cyber Monday SSD deal? The main things to watch out for in Cyber Monday SSD deals are the same as with any other technology bargain hunting. Get an idea of what you want and need first. It's easy to get carried away at over the holiday period, but a notion of how much you want to spend and what sort of SSD you're after will help. Capacity is a good starting point, and at the moment, we're looking at some excellent 1TB offers, but a 512GB SSD will still afford you a lot of speed storage for a boot drive, with enough space for your most regularly played games. I mean, they're not all Call of Duty, right? Then think about the interface. Chances are, if you're rocking a PC of the last five years, you'll have an M.2 slot in your motherboard with NVMe support. However, it's worth digging into the specifics of your motherboard to make sure that it can definitely support booting from such drives as not all can. Check out the manufacturer's pages and maybe forums too. If you're considering making the switch to one of the latest AMD processors and 570 or 550 chipsets, then there you also have a decision to make regarding PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0 SSDs. PCIe 4.0 is the newer standard, with the higher bandwidth, but is backward compatible with older boards. That means you can buy the latest SSDs now, and they'll still be lightning-fast in your existing setup, just not to the full extent you'll see when you do make the upgrade. That said, PCIe 3.0 drives are still incredibly speedy compared to anything that has come before, so you'll be in a great place with any high-performance NVMe SSD purchase. There are some things to look out for, however. Some budget PCIe 3.0 drives only operate at x2 speed, which means they're half as fast as the standard x4 NVMe SSDs. It's also worth ensuring your M.2 SSD actually is an NVMe drive. There are some M.2 SSDs that still operate over the SATA interface and can only reach a maximum theoretical speed of 600MB/s, while the theoretical maximum of an x4 PCIe 3.0 interface is 4,000MB/s.

Early Cyber Monday NVMe SSD deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Early Cyber Monday SATA SSD deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Early Cyber Monday External SSD deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day