Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals: pixel perfect panel prices

Black Friday has been and gone so now the Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals are the one holding sway. We have seen some fantastic discounts on screens over the last week, and there are still plenty that are still available to purchase. There will be new panels cropping up after the weekend, with hopefully a fresh batch of Cyber Monday gaming monitors deals kicking off the week in style. We'll keep on scouring the 'net to find you the best prices on gaming displays.

Our guide to the best gaming monitors will give you a refresher course in what's what in the world of pixel perfect PC panels, but our recommendation hasn't changed: spend all you can afford on your primary gaming monitor. You are, after all, going to be using it the entire time you're using your PC, for gaming or no.

And a good gaming display will outlast your current PC, and potentially another upgrade or two after that. We've had fantastic screens last up to a decade of top quality gaming.

Right now, we're going to say the best option for a new screen is going to be a quality 144Hz panel with a 1440p native resolution. IPS or VA panel technologies are the ones we favor—they offer much better colors than TN screens, while still hitting high refresh rates.

And there are plenty of those on offer right now.

49-inch beast Samsung CHG90 | 49-inch | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $699.99 on Amazon (save $400)

Another 49-inch beast, but slightly lower 3,840 by 1,080 resolution and without the retina-roasting HDR1000 capabilities. Still, it's a huge panel with 144Hz refresh support. What's more, the lower-res will give you a better chance of actually hitting those buttery smooth refresh highs.View Deal

Westinghouse UWQHD monitor | 34-inch | VA | 3440 x 1440 | $449.99 $329.99 at Newegg (save $120)

The more screen the better, especially when gaming. An ultrawide monitor like this one has its advantages, showing you more of the battle field at one time, its gentle curve wrapping around you so it's always in your peripheral vision. Feed it a fast framerate and hit its 1440p resolution, and you'll struggle to get a finer experience without hitting the price heights of 4K.View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $699.99 $499 at Amazon (save $200)

The XB271 is one of my favourite displays of all time. It uses the exact same panel as the Asus ROG PG279Q, which currently sits atop our best gaming monitors list. And with a healthy discount it's a great price for a high refresh 1440p panel. There's no HDR involved, but that's almost a moot point on PC these days.View Deal

Samsung 24-inch FreeSync Monitor | 1080p | 75Hz | $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (save $60)

This 24-inch monitor carries a budget price tag but wields an IPS screen, 75Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. Buyers who don't want to overspend on features they may never use (like HDR and built-in speakers) should give this one strong consideration.

Samsung UJ590 | 32-inch | 4K |VA | $369.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Proof that a quality 4K experience from a big brand needn't cost the earth. It may only be 60Hz and lack HDR support, but then driving this panel well beyond 60Hz is pretty implausible, and many so-called HDR monitors are nothing of the sort.View Deal

Samsung CRG9 | 49-inch | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $999.99 on Amazon (save $500)

This 49-inch beast is comparable with the megabuck Samsung Odyssey G9 by most metrics, including DisplayHDR 1000 capability. It's not quite as tightly curved or as fast at 4ms rather than 1ms. But with a 120Hz refresh and 1000 nits of brightness, it's still an absolute beauty.View Deal

Dell Curved FreeSync Monitor | 32-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

This is one of the perennial deals of the year, with the 32-inches from Dell getting discounts over Prime Day and now Black Friday. It's a quality screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1440p resolution, and a VA panel. It also supports AMD's FreeSync frame-smoothing tech for butter gaming. Mmm, buttery gaming...View Deal

HP 27f | 27-inch | 1080p | 75Hz | $249.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $140)

Some great savings here, on a quality panel. Not the highest refresh, but it comes with AMD FreeSync support. Already great value at full price, now with $140 savings, the super-slim 27F VGA monitor is worth a look, if you just want to get some basic 1080p gaming underway—particularly for those packing an AMD GPU.View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW | 34-inch | 3440x1440 | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $998.99 at Amazon (save $201)

This Alienware panel is one of the best ultrawide screens around, though has always been at a rather unpalatable price. Still, at over a grand it's a lot to spend on a screen, but with an IPS panel capable of running at 120Hz, a curve that will wrap your games around you, and a 1440p high res it's got the goods for sure.View Deal

Best gaming TV LG OLED65CXPUA | 65-inch | OLED | 4K | $2,499 $1,899 (save $600)

The best 4K TV for gaming at a healthy discount raring to test out your RTX 3070 or RX 6800 XT (when you eventually get one). The LG CX series is unmatched in terms of colour and contrast, this is as close as you can get to the perfect gaming panel.View Deal

LG CX 55-Inch OLED TV | $1,699 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

We found the 48-inch model to be the best TV for gaming, and this one is both bigger and cheaper right now. If you've been waiting to make the plunge into OLED territory, now is the time to jump.

Vizio UHD SmartCast TV | 55-inch | OLED | $1,299.99 $899 at Best Buy (save $400)

Want an OLED TV? Of course you do, and now Vizio has slashed the price of its 55-inch SmartCast screen there is now one that's more within reach than we've seen. With $400 off the list price this OLED TV has been designed with gaming in mind with its new ProGaming Engine. Sweet.View Deal

Vizio UHD SmartCast TV | 65-inch | OLED | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

This is arguably a better deal than the 55-inch above, given that you get a hefty $500 off the sticker price of the 65-inch version. It's still impressively thin, packs a great OLED panel, and, like its smaller sibling, is still packing the same gaming-focused processing power under the hood.

Sony Bravia A9G | OLED| 55-inch | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Unless you have a vast lounge a 55-inch 4K TV is the sweet spot for big-screen televisions, and OLED is the perfect panel technology for such a beast. It's also a great technology for gaming, delivering impeccable contrast and HDR. And with $600 off this Sony OLED it's below $2,000 right now.View Deal

Sony X900H | 4K | 65-inch | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

Great savings here on this vast 65-inch, ultra-high resolution smart Android TV. We're anticipating a firmware update some time in "Winter 2020" for HDMI 2.1 compatibility, so maybe don't buy if you're looking to use a next-gen console on it straight away. Either way, with this kind of saving on a TV that does almost everything it sets out to, it's hard to ignore.View Deal

TCL UHD Roku Smart TV | 65-inch | LED | $498 $428 at Walmart (save $70)

TCL TVs are a fantastic option if you're on a budget. I have an older version of this model and I love it. The build quality is great, and while it lacks the bells and whistles of more expensive options you really can't beat its picture quality at this price.View Deal

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming monitor

When it comes to Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals the slack pace of progress in screen technology is a blessing. It means that a great five year-old display will still be a great gaming monitor today. So don't be put off if the panel you're looking at isn't necessarily a 2020 model.

The main thing to look out for, apart from the relative historical pricing (camelcamelcamel is your friend here) of the screen in question, is its native resolution. You want it to match up to your current and prospective graphics card. If you're going to be rocking a GPU that isn't capable of running games at 4K then you're wasting your money chasing that super-high UHD res.

Native resolution is also important when it comes to ultrawide screens too, and mostly because of that second number in the equation. A 3440 x 1440 display will be 1440 pixels high, and I'm going to say that's a minimum for ultrawides; anything lower is going too far down the letterbox route.

The next number is refresh rate. Simple 60Hz screens are no good no more. Even down at the budget end of the market you can usually bank on at least a 75Hz refresh in a cheap IPS display. And, trust me, you can tell the difference even with that small a difference. Pump things up to 120Hz, 144Hz, or even 240Hz and you will definitely be able to tell.

It may sound like heresy, but it doesn't matter if your GPU cannot deliver a solid 120fps on average, a 120Hz refresh will look great no matter what you're doing with your new gaming monitor.

Then it's all about panel technology. Personally I love an IPS screen, they deliver the best color accuracy but can suffer from slower response times and weak black levels, while a VA display isn't quite as solid on color, but is quicker to respond. Only the esports pros who care nothing for visual fidelity should consider a TN panel with its weak image quality but penchant for lightning fast refresh rates and response.

If you're planning to upgrade your machine to house one of Nvidia's new Ampere graphics cards, such as the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, having one of the best G-Sync monitors is necessary to make the best of these high-powered cards. G-Sync being Nvidia's adaptive sync technology, a feature that reduces screen tearing, and display stutter, by syncing your refresh rate to that of your GPU.

Alternatively, the best G-Sync Compatible FreeSync monitors are out there, and they're certified by Nvidia to work with G-Sync. Although they are not the best quality monitors out there, usually you can find them cheaper. They also support AMD's FreeSync technology, if you're looking to buy a new AMD 6000-series GPU when they become available.