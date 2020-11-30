Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop deals: the mobile gaming systems still on sale today

This year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals have been the shining stars of this whole sales frenzy. We've had next-gen CPUs and GPUs on the desktop this year, but we're not getting the mobile versions until potentially well into next year. At that means, while the retailers and manufacturers are keen to clear the decks ahead of time, we can get some fantastic gaming laptop deals on what is still great, current-gen hardware.

Many of the Black Friday deals remain, or have at least returned after a brief hiatus, but there are also a bunch of new options hitting the online listings today. Even our pick for the best gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15, is back with a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal at the moment, with a lovely looking Mercury White option on sale for $450 less than usual. There are also some great choices at both the sub-$1,000 tier and high-end range.

Shipping is going to be a real logistical challenge during the big shopping days this year, so I wouldn't be surprised if the bulk of the gaming laptop deals have already released into the wild in order to get them out sooner. But, now we're at Cyber Monday itself, there will be more laptops to come from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. With other potential surprises from Walmart too.

When you're talking about sub-$1,000 gaming laptops you're really looking at best an RTX 2060 or RX 5600M, but if you go down to the sub-$500 level there are some discrete GPU options that may still net you decent 1080p frame rates.

Below are all the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far. We'll continue to update this page throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday proper, adding the best deals to the top, and removing deals that have expired.

AMD CPU and GPU Dell G5 15 SE | AMD Ryzen 5 | RX 5600M | $929.99 $767.33 at Dell.com (save $162.66)

We've made a lot of noise about the RTX 2060 machines for less than $1,000 being good value, but the RX 5600M delivers similar performance making it an outstanding gaming laptop. With a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPU, 8GB of 3,200MHz RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, the overall package is pretty sweet too. Use code 'WEEKEND10' to get the full discount.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6-inch | Core i5-9300H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,099 $799 at Walmart (save $300)

Having the opportunity to bag a very decent GPU in a portable package for well under $1,000 is certainly worth considering. With it you'll be able to handle most recent games well with that 1080p screen with ray tracing. A touch more SSD storage would've been nice, though.View Deal

Dell G5 15 | AMD Ryzen 7 | RX 5600M | $1,049.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

The G5 has almost been an ever-present deal in different guises over the past week, and now it's back with another great offer. The 8-core, 16-thread 4800H CPU is more than a match for any computing task and the RX 5600M delivers RTX 2060-level gaming performance. Match that with a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz screen and you've got a great system where only the 8GB RAM seems stingy.View Deal

HP Pavilion | Intel i5 | GTX 1650 Ti | $899.99 $729.99 at Newegg (save $170)

This is another welcome return for a great gaming laptop deal. The GTX 1650 Ti isn't the mightiest GPU around, but it's a great fit for this $730 machine with its 4-core, 8-thread CPU, 256GB NVMe SSD, 12GB RAM, and 16-inch IPS screen. It's a whole lot of laptop for not a whole lot of cash.View Deal

HP Pavilion | Intel i5 | RTX 2060 | $1,119.99 $869.99 at HP (save $250)

There have been a host of HP gaming laptop deals going down in the last couple of weeks, but this is a bit of a standout. When Nvidia promised RTX 2060 notebooks under $1,000 it took a while to become a reality, but here we have an $870 machine with just that, plus a 4-core, 8-thread CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and an IPS display. Sweet.View Deal

Dell G5 15 | RTX 2070 Max-Q | Intel i7 | 16GB | 512GB SSD | $1,539.99 $1,149.99 at Dell (save $390)

A great deal on a high-end configuration: Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, a 1080p 144Hz IPS display, and a 512GB SSD. You'll be able to easily play any modern PC game on this with ultra settings and high frame rates.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop| RTX 2070 Super | Intel i7 | $3,229 $2,199 at Dell (save $1,030)

Alienware's premium gaming laptop is loaded to the gills with everything you want for high-end gaming performance and getting work done... if you're so inclined. That RTX 2070 Super is backed up by an 8-core, 16-thread CPU, 144Hz 17-inch screen, 16GB RAM, and 1.25GB of internal storage. Only 256GB of that is SSD, but that's our only gripe.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300 | RTX 2070 Max-Q | Intel i7| $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Microsoft (save $400)

A stylish gaming laptop with a good configuration: 16GB RAM, a 1080p 144Hz IPS display, and a 1TB SSD. You can play any modern PC game on it, not necessarily with the graphics settings maxed out, but looking plenty good enough.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Mercury White | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | 4K OLED | $2,299.99 $1,849.99 at Best Buy (save $450)

Sporting the most MacBook aesthetic of any of Razer's Blade portfolio, the Mercury White design looks fantastic, and with a 6-core, 12-thread CPU at its heart, alongside the RTX 2070, 512GB PCIe SSD, and 16GB RAM it performs pretty nicely too. All that is beautifully paired with a gorgeous 4K OLED panel.View Deal

MSI Alpha 15 | AMD 4800H | RX 5600M | $1,399 $1,199 after rebate at Newegg (save $100)

All AMD laptops are still a bit of a rarity even after great showings from its latest mobile hardware. The eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 4800H is one of the best laptop CPUs ever made, and the 6GB RX 5600M is an impressively powerful gaming GPU too. Paired with all that you get 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 144Hz 15.6-inch IPS display.View Deal

MSI GL75 | 17.3-Inch |Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | $1,499 $1,299 after rebate (save $100)

This is a strong configuration from top to bottom for playing games at high framerates. With a 6-core, 12-thread Intel CPU, a powerful mobile Nvidia GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD, this is a lot of laptop. To get the discounted price you need to enter the code 4STUDENT and cash in the $100 mail-in-rebate.View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider | Intel i7 | RTX 2080 Super | $2,799 $2,499 at Amazon (save $300)

If you're after the most powerful gaming laptop around today you'd do well to find something with more oomph than the GE66 Raider. The RTX 2080 Super is top of the line until Ampere GPUs go mobile sometime next year, and the rest of the spec is spectacular too. There's 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 300Hz screen to match the 8-core, 16-thread CPU. View Deal

Cyber Monday Office Laptop deals

Asus ZenBook 14 | Inte i7 | MX250 | $899.99 $749.99 at Newegg (save $150)

The ZenBook is Asus' attempt to rival the Dell XPS thin-and-light machines for a lower sticker price. And they're quality notebooks in their own right, and this ZenBook 14 also comes with a discrete GPU too. The MX250 isn't a world-beater, but it's far better than integrated graphics, and the 512GB SSD ain't bad either.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 Laptop | Intel i5 | $1049.99 $749.99 at HP Store (save $300)

A Windows laptop with a 13.5-inch touch screen and integrated graphics that'll work fine for low-spec games (Spelunky 2, Among Us, Fortnite, etc). Use coupon code 5STACKBFCM21 at check out for the full deal.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 | Intel Tiger Lake i7 CPU | MX350 | $799.99 $779.99 at Newegg (save $20)

Okay, so saving $20 doesn't make this the most blinding of Cyber Monday laptop deals, but this is the absolute latest Intel 11th Gen CPU (with Xe graphics) and also comes with a discrete Nvidia GPU too. It's not going to rival an actual gaming laptop for frame rates, but at this price, and with 8GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD, it's a quality office machine.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | Intel Tiger Lake i5 CPU | Intel Xe GPU | $1,249.99 $1,126.99 at Dell.com (save $123)

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 is a gorgeous little thing. I've got an ancient 7th Gen version and I still love it, but this 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake iteration has it beat all ends up. The Intel Xe GPU at its heart is the most powerful graphics silicon Intel has ever created making this a remarkably powerful, remarkably beautiful, notebook.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Intel i3 | $959 $599 at Best Buy

The Pro 7 is a solid tablet with PC pretensions thanks to its connected keyboard and Intel Core i3 processor. The 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD capacity would be a bit miserly on a fully fledged laptop, but in this 12.3-inch tablet form it will absolutely do the job you need of it.View Deal

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming laptop

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals will deliver high-performance hardware for a knockdown price. But it doesn't automatically scan that just because something has a three-figure discount that it will be worth the money. You need to keep an eye on what parts are being used, what else you get for your cash, and whether it's actually right for you.

We're at a crossroads in PC gaming tech right now; at the end of one generation and the beginning of another. That's mostly in the desktop PC space, however, with new laptop graphics cards and mobile gaming CPUs not expected until early next year.

But companies are still aiming to shift stock so expect some discounts on current-gen kit. Don't be fooled into parting with money for anything beyond the last generation of GPUs, however. It's unlikely there'll be a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series graphics card inside it that's worth buying this Black Friday.

Keep an eye out for storage, and memory size too. That's most true at the low end of the market, where manufacturers may aim to keep prices low by using single sticks of memory and therefore halving the potential memory bandwidth. That might not be a problem in the very cheapest of gaming laptops, however, where the GPU will make the most difference to your experience.