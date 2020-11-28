Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop deals: the best bargains for gaming on the go

We may not be quite there yet, but there are Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals to be had already. Many of them are hangover deals from the big Black Friday sales event of the past week, but that doesn't make them any less enticing as we move through to Cyber Monday after the weekend. There will be new, fresh deals dropped at the start of the week, but there's no guarantee they're all going to be better than the stellar gaming laptop deals we've already seen and that are still available.

Shipping is going to be a real logistical challenge during the big shopping days this year, so I wouldn't be surprised if the bulk of the gaming laptop deals have already released into the wild in order to get them out sooner. But, come Cyber Monday itself, there will be more laptops to come from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. With potentially some surprises from Walmart too.

When you're talking about sub-$1,000 gaming laptops you're really looking at best an RTX 2060 or RX 5600M, but if you go down to the sub-$500 level there are still some discrete GPU options that may still net you decent 1080p frame rates.

Below are all the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far. We'll continue to update this page throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday proper, adding the best deals to the top, and removing deals that have expired.

Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

AMD CPU and GPU Dell G5 15 SE | AMD 4600H | RX 5600M | $929.99 $767.33 at Dell.com (save $162.66)

We've made a lot of noise about the RTX 2060 machines for less than $1,000 being good value, but the RX 5600M delivers similar performance making it an outstanding gaming laptop. With a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen CPU, 8GB of 3,200MHz RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, the overall package is pretty sweet too. Use code 'WEEKEND10' to get the full discount.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300 | RTX 2070 Max-Q | Intel i7| $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Microsoft

A stylish gaming laptop with a good configuration: 16GB RAM, a 1080p 144Hz IPS display, and a 1TB SSD. You can play any modern PC game on it, not necessarily with the graphics settings maxed out, but looking plenty good enough.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | 15.6-inch | Core i5-9300H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,099 $799 at Walmart (save $300)

Having the opportunity to bag a very decent GPU in a portable package for well under $1,000 is certainly worth considering. With it you'll be able to handle most recent games well with that 1080p screen with ray tracing. A touch more SSD storage would've been nice, though.View Deal

MSI Alpha 15 | AMD 4800H | RX 5600M | $1,399 $1,199 after rebate at Newegg

All AMD laptops are still a bit of a rarity even after great showings from its latest mobile hardware. The eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 4800H is one of the best laptop CPUs ever made, and the 6GB RX 5600M is an impressively powerful gaming GPU too. Paired with all that you get 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 144Hz 15.6-inch IPS display.View Deal

MSI GL75 | 17.3-Inch |Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,499 $1,299 after rebate

This is a strong configuration from top to bottom for playing games at high framerates. With a 6-core, 12-thread Intel CPU, a powerful mobile Nvidia GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD, this is a lot of laptop. Discounted price requires code 4STUDENT (save $100) and cashing in the $100 mail-in-rebate.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 | Intel i5 | RTX 2070 Max-Q | $1,579.99 $1,249.99 Best Buy (save $330)

Not many laptops serve up a 240Hz refresh rate, but this one does, which is powered by a Comet Lake CPU and a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. It's a great option for esports, and with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, any gamer can jump on this without regret.

Asus TUF Gaming | 15.6-inch| Core i5 |GTX 1650 Ti | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

The GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is a respectable GPU in the entry-level section, and a fine grab in a gaming laptop that only costs $599.99. It won't push 60+ fps in every single game out there, but it will in many cases, and way more often than not will present a playable experience at 1080p.View Deal

Alienware m15 | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 Super | $2,200 $1,749 at Amazon (save $451)

The best thing about new hardware is that last-gen goodies get discounts, and with the impressive gaming power of this 6-core, 12-thread CPU and ray tracing capable Nvidia graphics card, you're still getting a great gaming laptop. You also get a 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and a 300Hz 1080p screen. Oof.View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider | Intel i7 | RTX 2080 Super | $2,799 $2,499 at Amazon (save $300)

If you're after the most powerful gaming laptop around today you'd do well to find something with more oomph than the GE66 Raider. The RTX 2080 Super is top of the line until Ampere GPUs go mobile sometime next year, and the rest of the spec is spectacular too. There's 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 300Hz screen to match the 8-core, 16-thread CPU.View Deal

Cyber Monday Office Laptop deals

HP Spectre x360 Laptop | Intel i5 | $1049.99 $778.99 at HP Store

A Windows laptop with a 13.5-inch touch screen and integrated graphics that'll work fine for low-spec games (Spelunky 2, Among Us, Fortnite, etc). Use coupon code 5STACKBFCM21 at check out for the full deal.View Deal

HP 2-in-1 14" Chromebook | $629 $379 at Best Buy

Not very useful for gaming, but a good, cheap Chromebook with a touch screen for work or school. (Put the savings toward a gaming PC, maybe.)View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Intel i3 | $959 $599 at Best Buy

The Pro 7 is a solid tablet with PC pretensions thanks to its connected keyboard and Intel Core i3 processor. The 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD capacity would be a bit miserly on a fully fledged laptop, but in this 12.3-inch tablet form it will absolutely do the job you need of it.View Deal

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming laptop

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals will deliver high-performance hardware for a knockdown price. But it doesn't automatically scan that just because something has a three-figure discount that it will be worth the money. You need to keep an eye on what parts are being used, what else you get for your cash, and whether it's actually right for you.

We're at a crossroads in PC gaming tech right now; at the end of one generation and the beginning of another. That's mostly in the desktop PC space, however, with new laptop graphics cards and mobile gaming CPUs not expected until early next year.

But companies are still aiming to shift stock so expect some discounts on current-gen kit. Don't be fooled into parting with money for anything beyond the last generation of GPUs, however. It's unlikely there'll be a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series graphics card inside it that's worth buying this Black Friday.

Keep an eye out for storage, and memory size too. That's most true at the low end of the market, where manufacturers may aim to keep prices low by using single sticks of memory and therefore halving the potential memory bandwidth. That might not be a problem in the very cheapest of gaming laptops, however, where the GPU will make the most difference to your experience.