Crytek have no ETA on Crysis 2 demo SNAFU

If you've having trouble playing the Crysis 2 demo released today, you're not alone. Their login servers are overloaded, which is preventing valid usernames being recognised and new accounts being created. Crytek community manager Tom Ebsworth says on Twitter that: "we're aware of the issues... it's an on-going process, no ETA on a complete fix right now." The problem affects the official MyCrysis site too, but seems to be GameSpy related - "we are working with gamespy to resolve this," says Ebsworth.

Laaame.