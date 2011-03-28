Crysis 2 patch bins auto aim and tidies up multiplayer

Crytek released a patch for Crysis 2 over the weekend, fixing a few of the multiplayer issues that many players have been experiencing. The patch also gets rid of auto aim and enables the developer console. You'll find the patch notes below.

If you're frustrated by Crysis 2's almost non-existent selection of graphics options, check out this handy tool . It'll create a custom .config file that can replace your Crysis 2 one, letting you customise motion blur, anti aliasing, and everything else you'd expect to be able to tweak. Bigdownload has the patch notes, which look like this:



Server Browser shows incorrect pings - Fixed



Some matches never initiate - Fixed



Faster text chat - As speedy as can be



Console re-enabled - Console has been re-activated



Cheat detection - Now in place to ensure all users are on a level playing field



Fix USB headset issues – Current issues have been addressed and fixed



Fix hologram icon staying on screen after being used - Fixed



Remove Auto Aim - This has now been completely removed due to overwhelming community feedback



For the lowdown on Crysis 2, check out our Crysis 2 review . If you're already playing, join us on our US Crysis 2 server .