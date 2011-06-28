Crysis 2 map making tools arriving tomorrow, DX11 video released

Alongside the release of a series of advanced DirectX 11 graphical features yesterday, EA also announced that "PC gamers can design their own maps and create their own epic battleground with the Map Editor Pack which can be downloaded at http://mycrysis.com for no cost starting Wednesday."

Crytek have also put out a new video showing some of the new DirectX 11 features in action, just in case you didn't know what Custom Shape Based Bokeh DOF looks like (it's sort of blurry). For the full list of new graphical features added by the update, check out the 1.9 patch notes .