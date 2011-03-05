Cry havoc and win Dawn of War II: Retribution Collector's Edition! [US only]

UPDATE: We've contacted the winners of the Collector's Edition and sent out the eight Steam codes, so go check your inbox! Thanks to everyone who entered!

The Imperial Guard needs you! Jump into the front lines of the six-way war for survival by winning one of our Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War II—Retribution Collector's Editions! Read on to find out how to enter—and click here to read our review of Retribution .

We've got two copies of the Retribution Collector's Edition to give away—but WAIT, there's more! Our recon squads were able to snag an additional eight Steam codes from THQ, so there will be a total of 10 lucky, randomly drawn winners on the battlefield.

To enter, simply e-mail contests@pcgamer.com and include the phrase "Drafted for the Imperial Guard" in the subject line and your mailing address in the body text (so we know where to mail your prize). We'll choose 10 lucky winners next Wednesday, March 9.

What are you waiting for, soldier? Move, move, move!

Disclaimer: Sorry, but this contest is for US residents only. Again, we blame The Man.