Crucial's MX500 1TB SSD is down to $100, its lowest price ever

Black Friday is nearly here—to be honest, it feels very much here—and there are already tons of great SSD deals to suit every budget and form factor. If you haven't decided on a storage upgrade yet, and you can't quite afford the fancier NVMe drives (or you want to upgrade an older PC), the tried and true 1TB Crucial MX500 is on sale for $99.50 at multiple retailers. Granted, that's only about $7 below the typical cost, but it's still the lowest price ever for this model.

As with all high-end SATA SSDs, the MX500 offers sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s, and sequential writes up to 510 MB/s. It supports both AES-256 and Opal 2.0 encryption, and uses a 2.5-inch form factor for compatibility with both desktop and laptop PCs.

If your PC supports NVMe, and you have a little more room in your budget, check out the sales on higher-end drives on our SSD deals roundup. There's something for everyone.