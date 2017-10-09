Creators of Dungeonland and Chroma Squad launch Kickstarter for co-op RPG Relic Hunters Legend

Rogue Snail, the developer of Power Rangers-inspired RPG Chroma Squad and solid hack-and-slash Dungeonland, has launched a Kickstarter for its next project, a colourful loot-heavy shooter called Relic Hunters Legend.

I'm impressed by the footage released alongside the campaign, which shows fast-paced combat with up to four friends, a bright cartoon-ish art style and heaps of character customisation. It's a follow up to another of Rogue Snail's games, Relic Hunters Zero, which was a free and popular top-down shooter.

There's a mixture of hand-crafted dungeons and procedurally-generated levels in Legend, plus a full story campaign. You'll be able to blast through the waves of enemies solo but it looks like co-op is the way to go: different characters' skills can combine to ramp up the damage on a single target and you'll get experience bonuses for certain character combinations.

Randomised weapon drops and different item tiers will definitely appeal to loot hunters. Skip to 01:28 in the video above for the Destiny-style loadout screen.

Relic Hunters Legend will be free-to-play when it launches in 2019, but the Early Access version due next year will be reserved for those that are willing to back the project. The more you're willing to contribute, the earlier you'll get your hands on it—$30 gets you closed beta access next Autumn, while if you pay $40 you'll get an alpha version early next year.

Currently, it's raised around $16,000 of its $50,000 goal. Does it tickle your fancy?