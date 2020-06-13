Cosmic detective adventure Genesis Noir will be out this coming Fall

Indie developers Feral Cat Den has announced that their cosmic detective mystery game Genesis Noir will release this fall. Alongside the announcement was new gameplay footage that showed off more intergalactic locations and smooth sleuthing.

Genesis Noir is a story about the Big Bang—but not as we know it. You play as a watch peddler named No Man who is trying to stop the birth of creation, which in this game is actually a gunshot speeding towards his lover. It's a stylish and slick adventure that melds themes of jazz and space.

First Kickstarted back in 2018, Genesis Noir will be releasing on PC something this coming Fall.