Corsair's K70 mechanical keyboard is just $100 on Amazon, an all-time low

The second generation of Corsair's K70 RGB contendor for the best gaming keyboard crown is a great option for both typing and gaming, with Cherry MX Red key switches and plenty of options for customization. The keyboard has now dropped to $99.99 on Amazon, the lowest price we've seen yet.
The K70 RGB has an "Aircraft-grade" brushed aluminum frame, 8MB of onboard storage for saving macros, per-key dynamic RGB lighting, and a USB pass-through port. If you have other Corsair accessories or PC parts, you can sync the RGB effects with Corsair's iCUE desktop software.
