Corsair recalls some of its liquid coolers because they're leaking bright green fluid

Some of the best CPU coolers are all-in-one liquid cooling units, and while generally safe, there is always the risk (however minute) that something will go wrong. And something did go wrong on a batch of Corsair's Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum SE (CW-9060041-WW) cooler, resulting in a partial recall.

"We discovered that less than 1 percent of Hydro Series H100i RGB PLATINUM SE coolers sold to date are leaking small amounts of coolant into the hose sleeving. These leaks are easy to spot, as the sleeving is white, and coolant is bright green," Corsair says.

In most cases, the issues should be immediately apparent when unboxing the cooler, though in some instances the leak can "manifest over time." The issue is apparently limited to a specific batch. If you own one of these coolers, check the packaging or the serial number sticker on the radiator and look for lot code 1852.

The four-digit lot code is sandwiched in the middle of the serial number, as shown in the image above. Corsair says this is the only batch that is prone to leaking.

"We realize that the replacement of a CPU cooler is a potentially disruptive process, but wish to avoid further issues, or serious damage, to any user's system. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this will cause to our affected customers, and our customer service team is ready to help make this right," Corsair says.

Part of that includes a free replacement for affected owners. If you're one of the unlucky ones, head over to Corsair's support page to arrange a replacement.