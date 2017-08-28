Corsair Carbide 500R Arctic White case falls to $60 after mail-in-rebate

Are you looking for new digs for your components? Perhaps you're putting together a new PC and don't want to spend a ton of money on a case, but still want something nice to house your hardware. Either way, Newegg has a good deal on a white and black themed mid-tower case from Corsair.

The Carbide 500R Arctic White is on sale for $85, down from $140, and around $15 less than what it typically sells for (street pricing). There is also a $25 mail-in-rebate available that drops the tally down to $60.

Corsair's mid-tower case is focused on airflow. It has nine fan mounts, including:

Front: 2 x 120mm (included)

Top: 2 x 120/140mm

Rear: 1 x 120/140mm (1 x 120mm included)

Bottom: 1 x 120/140mm

Mid: 2 x 120mm

Side: 1 x 200mm (included) or 2 x 120/140mm

The case has a built-in fan controller on the front I/O panel, along with two USB 3.0 ports and separate headphone and microphone jacks. And if you prefer to liquid cool, Corsair says this case supports most 240mm dual radiators (15mm spacing).

This is a decent all-around mid-tower that looks sharp to boot. For more details or to pick one up, head here.

