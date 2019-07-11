Cool down with the Corsair Hydro Series H75, just $75 at Newegg now

Looking for a more efficient way to cool your PC? It might be time to jump on the CPU water-cooling train today, especially with the cooler featured in this particular deal, which is going for a great price.

The Corsair Hydro Series H75 Liquid Cooler is just $84.99 right now at Newegg, which is $10 cheaper than its regular price of $94.99. Then, with a $10 rebate card you must redeem by way of Newegg, you can get the price down to $74.99. The sale is going on for two more days, so you'll have to hurry up if you want to snag one.

This particular model uses just one 120mm radiator and a pair of fans as well as the latest generation of head units to offer near-silent performance and reliable cooling. It's also got a newer back plate that should make it a bit easier to install without having to mess about with how it sits in your case to get it flush with your motherboard. It's also quite attractive as far as CPU coolers go.

If the Corsair model doesn't strike your fancy, check out our suggestions for the best CPU cooler around to seek out something that's more in line with what you had in mind.

