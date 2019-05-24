Conan Unconquered system requirements revealed, release coming sooner than expected

Petroglyph's Cimmerian RTS Conan Unconquered has a new release date, and happily it's not a delay—it's actually a very slight move-up, from May 30 to May 29. With a new date set, publisher Funcom has also locked down exactly what sort of hardware you'll need if you want to play it.

Minumum:

Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64 bit)

8GB of RAM

Core i3 (dual core) @3Ghz+ or equivalent

Intel HD Graphics 620 or DX11 graphics card w/ minimum 1GB dedicated RAM

Storage – 10GB

Recommended:

Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64 bit)

8GB of RAM

Core i5 (quad core) @3Ghz+ or equivalent

Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 or AMD RX580 or better

Storage – 10GB

We got some hands-on time with a preview build of Conan Unconquered in March, and it looks quite promising as a "survival RTS" with echoes of They Are Billions. "Unconquered is derivative, but it's clearly a competent survival RTS, and it's built to support co-op right from the start," Wes wrote. "That, to me, makes it worth playing."

As for the reason behind the new release date, Funcom chief product officer Lawrence Poe said only that the developers are "eagerly looking forward to launch and to getting Conan Unconquered into the hands of players. The game has really come together and although the skill cap is high, it's tremendously fun to play."

Conan Unconquered is available for pre-purchase on Steam for $30/£25/€30 and there's a website with more up at conanunconquered.com.