A big Conan Exiles expansion is releasing next week

The first big Conan Exiles expansion, Isle of Siptah, will release in Early Access next week on Tuesday, September 15.

Rather than extending Conan Exiles' existing territory, Spitah is a separate new island where players will start fresh. If you haven't played the Conan the Barbarian-themed survival game, the expansion presents an opportunity to take part in the initial exploration of a map that's "engulfed in magical storms."

"The island features more than a dozen new dungeons, known as vaults, surges of sorcery that spawn vile creatures and NPCs, and an ominous dark tower," says Funcom.

There's a lot going on in the trailer, but the gist is that there'll be a lot to kill and a lot of things that want to kill you, such as the horrible sky octopuses (also known as "demonic monstrosities that spawn from a storm of pure chaos"). The biggest threat remains other players, of course—it wouldn't be a survival game otherwise.

Aside from an island of deadly things and the portals that summon them, the expansion includes a pirate-themed building set and a stormglass castle building set, as well as a rhinoceros mount. You'll be able to use those building sets and ride the rhino in the base game, too, so long as you have the Isle of Siptah expansion installed.

Prior to the expansion's Early Access release next week, Conan Exiles is getting a free weekend (which starts today at 10 am Pacific) and a 65 percent discount.

At the time of writing, Funcom hasn't provided a price for the expansion, though smaller DLC add-ons have gone for $10. We'll update this article when we have more details.