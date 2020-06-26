Conan Chop Chop is delayed yet again

Conan Chop Chop was originally presented in 2019 as an April Fools joke, but a couple of months later Funcom revealed that it was actually a real game. It was expected to be out in September of that year, but before that could happen it was pushed into early 2020, so the developers could add online multiplayer.

But then in February it was delayed again, to the second quarter of 2020, so developer Mighty Kingdom could get that "final chop in place." But with that time frame almost expired, Funcom announced today that it's been pushed back yet again "to allow for further development."

It's a little surprising that the estimates have been so off, given Chop Chop's seemingly well-defined scope and Cyanide & Happiness visual aesthetic (no disrespect intended to C&H, which I love, but let's be honest, we're not talking about Red Dead Redemption 2 levels of visual complexity here). This was supposed to be a goofy gag with a fun twist—it's real!—yet somehow we've moved past April Fools 2020 and we're no closer to chop-chopping than we were a year ago when all this silliness began.

In fact, it feels a little bit like we're actually further away: Funcom said Conan Chop Chop is still expected to be out sometime this year, but a more specific release target wasn't provided. An exact release date will be announced "at a later time."