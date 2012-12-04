Company of Heroes movie has a trailer for you to puzzle over

So... It turns out there's a Company of Heroes movie. And this isn't one of those "there's a World of Warcraft movie" situations, where it's been announced and, years later, there's no director, no real hope of it ever being filmed and no-one that particularly cares either way. This movie has actors and everything. It's also got a trailer, courtesy of IGN - one that raises more than a few questions as to why this even exists. You should probably watch it, if only for the overwhelming sense of bewilderment it invokes.

Right...

1) What?!

2) Isn't World War 2 already public domain? Why would you go to the trouble and expense of buying the Company of Heroes licence to make... that?

3) Unless they expect Company of Heroes fans to buy it. Do they really expect Company of Heroes fans to buy it?!

4) Here are a selection of things I don't think about when I play Company of Heroes:



Mawkish sentimentality



Jumping between train carriages



Harrowing scenes of slow-motion camaraderie set to swelling orchestral music



Vinnie Jones



5) Here are a selection of things that appear in the trailer for Company of Heroes:



Mawkish sentimentality



Jumping between train carriages



Harrowing scenes of slow-motion camaraderie set to swelling orchestral music



Vinnie Jones



6) What?!

The film is set to release straight-to-DVD (ah, that explains a lot) next Spring. You may now commence your accusations that it's a slow news day.

Thanks, RPS .