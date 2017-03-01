Come party with us at the #PredatorPAX party

#PredatorPAX is back!!! Acer, Intel, NVIDIA and PC Gamer are joining forces once again to bring you the Predator Gaming Lounge after PAX East on Friday, March 10th. We’ll be taking over Royale, the largest, hottest nightclub in Boston so you can experience everything this night has to offer.

Enjoy an insane DJ set by Yellow Claw, game on the latest Predator gaming products with G-sync technology and GeForce GTX 10-Series graphics, get a chance to play in a 6v6 Overwatch tournament with CLG Overwatch Pro Players Miso and iShiny, snap a photo with Tweeday at the photobooth, hang out with some epic cosplayers like Stella Chuu and Kristen Hughey and enter giveaways for large ticket items like a new Predator 17” Laptop or an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 graphics card!

Date: Friday, March 10, 2017

Time: 9 PM – 2 AM

Location: Royale Nightclub, 279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

Event Registration Link is here

Registration is required for entry however it does not guarantee admission

Live DJ Set by Yellow Claw

Play Overwatch with CLG's Miso and iShiny in a 6v6 tournament

Meet these epic cosplayers: Stella Chuu, Kristen Hughey, Byndo Gehk and Vicky Bunnyangel

Register now for a chance to party hard and win big! Please register here for an event ticket. This event is 21+ only. A PAX East badge is not required to attend. No Dress Code. Your RSVP does not guarantee admission. All giveaway winners must be present at the event in order to win.

Please see here for giveaway rules and regulations.



Sponsored by Acer