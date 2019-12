Update: ...And it's finished.

Oxeye, developers of the Mojang published side-scrolling multiplayer shooter Cobalt, are were livestreaming their game, and answering fan questions over the top of its madcap action.

Cobalt is currently available for pre-order , and comes with alpha access. Much like Minecraft's release, it's half price during alpha, rising to 19.95€ when the game is "officially" released.

See the game's new trailer below.