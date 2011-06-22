City of Heroes: Freedom will use "staged download" system

City of Heroes is going free to play later this year. As well as the massive update that's due to hit, Paragon are releasing some new technology which will download updates as you play. "We sort of have a staged downloading system now," said producer Brian Clayton.

"So you'll jump into the character creator first and as you're going through and setting up your character the entry level zones will then download in the background. Once those download in the background it downloads the rest of the game."

The new system will launch alongside City of Heroes: Freedom later this year, with the aim of making it more accessible for new player: "Our hope is that a new player for the very first time that wants to try out City of Heroes is in the game within five minutes." Clayton said.