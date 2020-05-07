Chorus: Rise as One is a space sim that will go 'beyond the boundaries of reality'

If you've been looking for a new space combat sim with a weird twist, Deep Silver might have just the ticket. It's coming next year, and it's called Chorus: Rise as One.

Chorus tells the tale of Nara, an ace pilot, and her sentient ship Forsaken, who embark upon a quest for redemption across the galaxy and "beyond the boundaries of reality," which sounds like an interesting place to go.

"Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Explore breath-taking interstellar vistas, ancient temples and venture beyond our waking reality," Deep Silver said. "Outgun, outwit, and outmaneuver your enemies in an epic quest to free the galaxy from oppression."

Neither that nor the trailer say too much about what's actually in store, but I dig the ominous, vaguely space-gothic aesthetic, and who doesn't want to travel beyond reality? Chorus is slated to be out in 2021.