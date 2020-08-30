Chivalry 2 delayed to 2021

Chivalry 2, the Monty Python Black Knight duel simulator initially planned for release this year, has been delayed until 2021. As a recent development update from Torn Banner Studios explained, "As we settle in to working together in new ways in a COVID-19 world, our development timelines are shifting to utilize this additional time to better meet our core goals for Chivalry 2".

Though we'll be hacking off each others' limbs later than expected, when released Chivalry 2 will contain "several quality of life improvements and also include what was originally post-launch content".

"This means more maps and game features will be playable at launch than we had originally scoped. Horses however will be coming to Chivalry 2 after launch. They need a bit more time in the training stables."

Chivalry 2 is currently in alpha, and if you're in Europe or North America you can sign up to join in. Though a beta was planned for summer, that's going to be pushed back as well.

Our Tyler Wilde enjoyed his brief time with the alpha earlier this year, saying, "what got me excited was the sense that a person could get fantastically good at swinging one of its swords around—that it's a game grounded in physical techniques."