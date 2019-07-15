Chinese FF14 players are eating inhuman piles of KFC to earn Chocobos

Everybody loves getting a special mount in an MMO, right? In Final Fantasy 14, the Fat Black Chocobo. Thing is, in different countries that sweet ride is available as a bonus attached to different special offers, and in China to get a code for one you have to eat a heck of a lot of KFC.

The way it works is you buy a family deal for four, and eat the whole thing. It's only available if you dine-in and apparently they do enforce the rule that you have to finish it before they'll hand you the code. Here's what's in the meal, thanks to Redditor u/Cozywolf for the translation:

1 Double Chicken Burger

1 Vegan Mushroom Burger

1 5-piece Chicken Nuggets

2 Original Recipe Chicken

1 2-piece New Orland Chicken Wings

1 Old Beijing Spicy Duck Roll

2 Pepsi (Large)

2 Peach Oolong Tea (Large)

That doesn't sound so bad, right? Except that's per person. You actually get four times that amount. Each person gets two burgers (one double chicken, one vegan mushroom), and four drinks (two large Pepsis, two large peach oolong teas), as well as the chicken pieces, duck roll, and nugs. Here is what that actually looks like.

(Image credit: KFC)

And if you actually manage to eat all of that, you get one code. So if you treat this like a raid and take three of your fellow FF14 Warriors of Light with you, that means you have to go back four times so you all get matching mounts.

Yet Chinese FF14 players have attempted it, and succeeded. Even, amazingly, some players who soloed it. The resulting memes, again translated by u/Cozywolf, are great. Certainly better than anything the KFC Gaming Twitter account has ever posted.

Enjoy, and say a prayer for all the Red Mages out there trying to get through their mushroom burgers.

(Image credit: KFC)

(Image credit: KFC)

(Image credit: KFC)

(Image credit: KFC)