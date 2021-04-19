Check out this killer bargain for an all-in-one CPU liquid cooler, yours for $42

We've highlighted Cooler Master's MasterLiquid ML240L RGB all-in-one (AIO CPU cooler a couple of times before, when it went on sale for around $67. This is the best deal for this cooler yet, though, as a mail-in-rebate brings the final cost all the way down to just $41.99.

Newegg has it on sale for $74.99 (down from $79.99). Applying coupon code 93XQU69 at checkout knocks $8 off the sale price, and then it's a matter of submitting the $25 mail-in-rebate form to turn this solid deal into a stellar bargain.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB | $79.99 $41.99 at Newegg (save $38)

This is an excellent all-in-one liquid cooler at a fantastic price. Just be sure to apply coupon code 93XQU69 at checkout, and cash in that $25 mail-in-rebate.View Deal

So what's the catch? This is not the newer V2 revision, which sports an upgraded dual-chamber pump and different fans. The V2 model currently goes for $79.99 on Amazon (on sale from $84.99), so it's almost twice as much.

That said, despite the goofy name (it's the sort of thing Burgermeister Meisterburger would come up with if he landed a gig in Cooler Master's marketing department), the original Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB is a capable cooler. Our friends at Tom's Hardware reviewed the ML240L RGB a few years ago and praised it for offering "great performance" at a "very attractive price," without factoring in any discounts or rebates.

As the name implies, this closed-loop cooler leverages a 240mm radiator, with a pair of 120mm fans attached. It also utilizes a dual-chamber pump, which is intended to isolate the heated coolant for better performance. And being an AIO cooler, there is no maintenance involved.

Simply put, you'd be hard pressed to find a 240mm AIO cooler for the same price after rebate. To put it into perspective, the EVGA CLC 240, one of the best CPU coolers in the realm of affordable liquid cooling, costs more than double, at $88.99 at Amazon (on sale from $119.99).