Check out the first Command & Conquer Remastered gameplay teaser

Petroglyph Games has been plugging away at Command & Conquer Remastered for about a year now, and today it served up our first glimpse at what it's got cooking. The brief "gameplay teaser" begins with the pixellated graphics of the original release, before magically shifting into the sharper, more detailed—but still 2D—look of the updated release.

The "classic" visual style enables the developers to stay as "stay as authentic as possible to the original games," Petroglyph wrote in an update. "As you may remember from one of the first posts, our plan is to remaster (not remake) the classic games. Creatively, this means our guiding light has always been to remain authentic to the original feel, and we’re constantly on the lookout for ways to achieve that goal."

Players who prefer something a little stronger than mere authenticity can opt for the "legacy" visual style instead, as C&C Remastered will support the ability to toggle between the remastered assets, running at up to 4K, and the original graphics at 320x200. The camera will also be zoomable, for a close-up (or way out) look at the action.

Along with the teaser, Petroglyph posted a couple of interactive animations you can use to see the before-and-after visual styles side by side at ea.com. Unfortunately, Command & Conquer Remastered still doesn't have a release date, and Petroglyph warned that some of what's seen in the video are still works in progress, "as we’re continuing to fix bugs and polish items based on feedback from our colleagues, the Community Council, and all of you."