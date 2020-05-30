Check out the excellent trailer for Industria, a surreal Cold War shooter

Industria is a forthcoming shooter set in East Berlin as the wall falls. Where "a young woman plunges headlong into a parallel dimension" in what is giving me some extremely good flashbacks to trailers for games like Half-Life and BioShock. As the Cold War ends, this game starts, and what a start that is. A synth-heavy soundscape, deeply atmospheric visuals, and what sounds like a tight story at about 4 hours. It's an excellent game trailer.

The trailer sweeps across a soundscape of paranoia and confusion, with civil unrest sweeping a city divided. The narrator talks about mysterious circumstances and things that must be done. We see floating people, industrial automatons, and what look like dense cityscapes in both the real world and an alternate one.

Here's the official summary from developer Bleakmill: "On the evening of the fall of the Berlin wall, a young woman plunges headlong into a parallel dimension to find her missing work colleague who has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. While the checkpoints in East Berlin are still being overrun by crowds of people, Nora escapes from this world, into unknown layers of time and into an unknown fate."

You can find Industria on Steam. It's developed by Bleakmill, published by Headup Games, and is due to release in 2021.