Celeste will finally get its Chapter 9 DLC next week

(Image credit: Matt Makes Games)

Celeste will get its long-awaited Chapter 9 DLC next week—on September 9, to be precise. The announcement was made in a new blogpost by Matt Thorson, where they also announced that their studio Matt Makes Games is rebranding as Extremely OK Games LTD.

The free Chapter 9 DLC will feature over 100 new levels, 40 minutes of new music by Lena Raine, and it'll boast "several brand new mechanics and items to discover and play with". Be warned though, that it's going to be tough: you'll need to have already completed Chapter 8 of the existing game, too.

As for that studio name change, Thorson writes that it only makes sense, given that it's not really just Matt making games, anymore. "I started Matt Makes Games when I was working solo in my parents' basement, and I never thought I'd be working with such an amazing team on games of this scale," they wrote.

"On TowerFall, my collaborators took a larger role than I anticipated, and on Celeste, it was obvious that calling ourselves Matt Makes Games had become silly. Forming EXOK has also conveniently allowed us to restructure things in a more equitable fashion, so that we can all share ownership over our collective efforts."

Celeste was widely acclaimed when it released early last year. I reviewed it here, calling it an "engaging, vibrant and challenging platformer that adds narrative to a genre often shy of it.