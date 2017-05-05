Celebrate Star Wars Day with new footage of Mark Hamill in Star Citizen

It's May the fourth, commonly known as Star Wars Day, and here's a nice little surprise for you. In today's episode of Around The Verse, the weekly webcast for Cloud Imperium Games' upcoming Star Citizen, viewers are treated to some new footage of Mark Hamill's character. You can see the short clips above, introduced by director Chris Roberts and VP of marketing Sandi Gardiner. Hamill's character delivers a few lines of dialogue from the cockpit of his ship, including a question we've all been asked at one point or another: "You ever get punched in the throat?"

In Star Citizen's planned campaign Squadron 42, Hamill portrays Lieutenant Commander Steve 'Old Man' Colton, a legendary if cantankerous UEE Navy pilot. We spoke with Hamill back in 2015 about Star Wars, Star Citizen, and Wing Commander, and you can watch that interview here.

Star Citizen is currently readying alpha version 3.0, which is scheduled for the end of June.