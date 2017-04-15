Star Citizen's 3.0 alpha scheduled for June 29 release

Tom took a look yesterday at a huge capital ship that's making a beeline for Star Citizen, and while he mentioned the game's gargantuan 3.0 update, a launch date for that hadn't yet been announced. Today, another Tom brings you the news that yes, it finally has: Star Citizen 3.0 should be with us on June 29.

Detailed in a massive 'schedule report' over on the Roberts Space Industries site, 3.0 is set to make a huge number of changes to the ambitious space sim, with new art assets, performance improvements, design changes and more across the game's disparate aspects, while it attempts to bring the space sim bit, the FPS bit, the space station bits and so on a little closer together.

The report goes into exhaustive detail, revealing which bits of 3.0 are done and which are still to be completed, while giving ETAs for each constituent part of the update, and even infographics showing what the team will be working on each month until the update hits.

There's also a 20-minute dev diary (above) explaining how RSI comes up with such a schedule in the first place.

If you're an active star citizen, it's a schedule you're going to want to read through, but the main takeaway is that, if all goes well, we can expect these sweeping changes to be brought in on June 29. At the end of the post, RSI even mentions its aims for updates 3.1 and 3.2 (FPS module enhancements, systemic changes including criminality, game persistence, and ship-to-ship refuelling, new ships and more).