CD Projekt Red's share price fell 25% in the last two months

Amid news of mandatory crunch and another Cyberpunk 2077 delay.

As Gamesindustry.biz notes, CD Projekt Red's share price peaked in late August with a market cap of 42.4 billion Polish złoty, which is about $US10.7 billion. The individual share price was just under 461 złoty per share, or $US116.50. Subsequently, the studio instituted mandatory extra hours to complete work on Cyberpunk 2077, and then announced a delayed release date. The share price dropped to 331 złoty, and is currently at 335 złoty, which is about $US85.

I'd already forgotten there was a Witcher-themed augmented reality game in the vein of Pokemon Go announced in August, but that announcement coincided with the studio's share price peaking. The Cyberpunk 2077 hype obviously helped, and I suspect the idea of a new mobile game based on the Witcher wouldn't have seemed as appealing to investors before the Netflix show made it a household name.

CD Projekt Red's stock fell earlier this year when the impact of the Covid pandemic became obvious, rallying after president and co-CEO Adam Kiciński explained they already had another big singleplayer RPG with a "relatively clear concept" in the works, widely assumed to be the next game in the Witcher universe.

