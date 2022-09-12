Castlevania characters coming to Brawlhalla

Audio player loading…

During Ubisoft Forward it was announced that free-to-play multiplayer platform-fighter Brawlhalla will feature two Castlevania characters as part of an event called "Brawlhalla-vania", beginning on October 19. Simon Belmont and Alucard will join the Smash-like developed by Blue Mammoth, though only as skins for existing characters rather than brand new Legends.

Alucard will be a skin for Ezio, who was added to Brawlhalla in July, and Simon Belmont will be a skin for Jhala, who also has skins that transform her into Maggie from The Walking Dead and Finn from Adventure Time. (Finn and Jake are in both Brawlhalla and MultiVersus, as is Garnet from Steven Universe. And with this crossover, Simon Belmont will be in both Brawlhalla and Smash Bros. Just something to think about.)

The cartoony designs make Simon look even more like a He-Man character than he did in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. I'd rather have Trevor from the surprisingly good Netflix Castlevania series, but what are you gonna do. Alucard makes the transition to big-headed brawler character with a little more panache, but then of course he does.

Previous Brawlhalla crossovers have added characters from Shovel Knight, Rayman, Hellboy, Tomb Raider, Ben 10, Kung Fu Panda, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Street Fighter, G.I. Joe, and the WWE, as well as the aforementioned Assassin's Creed, Adventure Time, and Walking Dead crossovers. It's available on Steam (opens in new tab).