Carrier Command: Gaea Mission coming to North America

Rising Star Games, until now an exclusively console-focused publisher, are teaming with ArmA creators Bohemia Interactive to release the military RTS Carrier Command: Gaea Mission in North America this fall. We've been keeping an eye on the game at E3 , but the until now, we weren't sure if it would be released in North America. This trailer gives you a taste of the real-time strategy action, based on the old Carrier Command from the 80s.

The press release for the North America announcement describes the gameplay in Gaea Mission as requiring players to "manage multiple vehicles in real-time while acquiring and manufacturing upgrades, weapons and enhancements to guarantee victory on the battlefield." More info can be found on the game's official site .