Carrier Command: Gaea Mission video pits tanks against planes, voice acting against ears

Carrier Command: Gaea Mission is an absurdly cool idea for a game. Based on the 1988 original, it puts you in control of a futuristic aircraft carrier and the boats, tanks and planes that can launch from its belly. You'll spend half your time viewing the battlefield from above, selecting units and giving them orders as per your standard RTS. But this is being made by Arma developers Bohemia, running in their engine, and that means you can take direct control of any unit on the battlefield.

PCGamesN have spotted 11 minutes of game footage, and its embedded below. Watch it, read Tom's Carrier Command: Gaea Mission preview from last year, and prepare for the game's September 27th release.