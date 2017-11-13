COD: WW2 dev addresses online issues, wants to 'reinforce commitment to PC fans'

In his review, James reckoned Call of Duty: WW2's solo campaign failed to do history justice, but that its multiplayer "recalls the glory days of Modern Warfare." Server issues have however marred its social features—and developer Sledgehammer Games has now addressed how it plans to fix them, and when we might expect the forthcoming PC patch.

In a blog post on its website, the devs describe WW2's post-launch period as a "whirlwind" wherein online issues have stirred frustration.

"While our previous Game Update which released early Friday solved several critical needs, unfortunately it also had an adverse effect on server performance," reads the post. "As a result, we moved to P2P (listen) servers. Overall, the game is stable, however we know that P2P brings things like Host Migrations and other issues that make for inconsistent gameplay experiences. Our objective to return to dedicated servers is our highest priority."

On dedicated servers, the post continues: "This weekend we rolled out various test solutions in limited markets in order to fully analyze real-world conditions without risking disruption. This level of data and diagnostics is helping us work toward a permanent solution as quickly as possible. We’ve begun to test dedicated servers today in the US. We’ll watch this test closely, and once we analyze the results we’ll look to expand."

Sledgehammer says it's identified the root cause of game disconnects from servers which is said to also result in lost stats and lobby freezes. The dev then turns its attention to PC players, and the incoming PC patch.

"We also want to reinforce our commitment to PC fans," the post adds. "We have the next PC Title Update ready to go, but we believe we need to work through the issues noted above first—many of which also affect PC players. For this reason, we’ll wait a bit longer before deploying the patch to the PC in order to ensure everything is the way it needs to be first… This is only the beginning, so thank you for playing. We won’t rest until we resolve everything we can for the community."

