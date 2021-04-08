Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare just removed two of its newest maps

Last week, Infinity War quietly added three new maps to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, a game that hasn't seen significant additions in months. But it appears that silence wasn't entirely misplaced, because Infinity Ward has since removed two of those new arenas from the game.

Don't worry: Killhouse, the fan-favourite map from 2004's original Modern Warfare, is here to stay. But where that map was given its own 24/7 playlist, Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase were only ever playable in custom games. Eurogamer reports that the maps have now vanished, once more with zero comment from either Infinity Ward or Activision.

Call Of Duty appears to be rife with premature launches lately. Just this week, Warzone's long-suspected nuclear armageddon kicked off early, as dud bombs fell on Verdansk. Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War's new R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow also arrived ahead of schedule, eventually coming to just Cold War a week later.

Yet more Warzone leaks appeared this week, too. Modern Warzone reports that a new in-game bundle includes a skin for unreleased operator Sparks and the unreleased Sykov pistol, though the listing was quickly pulled from the store.

It's currently unclear whether Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase will ever make their way back to Modern Warfare in a more official capacity. PC Gamer has reached out to Activision for comment.