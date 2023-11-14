The best SVA 545 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The best SVA 545 loadout takes advantage of Modern Warfare 3 's new default assault rifle and its impressive killing power. This is one of the best starter weapons that CoD has introduced in quite some time, mainly because the SVA fires its opening round as two shots instead of one, vastly increasing its TTK if you can land them both squarely in some poor soul's face.

If you're still seeing what Modern Warfare 3 has to offer, it's worth trying the new zombie mode. These MWZ tips can help you survive your first few rounds, plus it's one of the quickest ways to level and unlock weapons for multiplayer. Still, that's not why you're here; this is my favourite SVA 545 loadout, plus a recommended secondary weapon and perks to bring.

The best MW3 SVA 545 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

While there's nothing drastic here in terms of the recommended attachments, they will help you outfit the SVA 545 for PvP without having to worry about pesky Armory Unlocks:

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain Rounds

5.45 High Grain Rounds Stock: FT Tac-Elite V3 Stock

First off, the HMRES Mod Suppressor makes you undetectable on radar like most suppressors, but it also gives a slight boost to range and accuracy due to increased bullet velocity, making it the best basic suppressor choice.

Two other pretty straightforward additions are the 45 Round Mag—20 is way too few—and 5.45 High Grain Rounds that grant increased damage and range. The FT Tac-Elite V3 Stock will help you utilise that range by providing recoil control without compromising movement speed, as with the next-best Mane V6 Stock.

The last slot is mainly down to personal preference. For me, a dot sight is a must-have, especially when this gun is set up to deal with opponents at midrange and not just close quarters. I use Slimline Pro for the Optic, but if you feel comfortable with plain old iron sights, you could add the Citadel Grip in the Rear Grip slot for extra recoil control and handling instead.

Secondary weapon and perks

(Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

Here's my recommended secondary weapon to pair with the SVA 545:

Renetti (with the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit if you have it): The Renetti is a strong sidearm if you need a quick-swap weapon that'll deal decent burst damage and finish off an opponent, but if you unlock the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit through the Aftermarket Parts, you can convert it into an SMG. Is a full auto retrofit Renetti as nasty as it sounds? Yes, yes it is.

These are my other suggested perks and equipment:

Infantry Vest: This will help you move faster with TacSprint.

This will help you move faster with TacSprint. Stun Grenade: Slowing enemy movement and aiming is better for clearing entrenched positions than a regular flashbang, but depending on the map, smoke grenades can often be pretty helpful when rushing snipers.

Slowing enemy movement and aiming is better for clearing entrenched positions than a regular flashbang, but depending on the map, smoke grenades can often be pretty helpful when rushing snipers. Frag Grenade: While I'd usually recommend Semtex, the regular grenades in MW3 are pretty decent, though if you have to hold a position or capture a point, you might want to switch to Claymores.

While I'd usually recommend Semtex, the regular grenades in MW3 are pretty decent, though if you have to hold a position or capture a point, you might want to switch to Claymores. Munitions Box: Replenishing ammo, tactical, and lethal for yourself and teammates is never not useful.

Replenishing ammo, tactical, and lethal for yourself and teammates is never not useful. Marksman Gloves: Though these are an Armory Unlock, reduced sway and flinch while aiming down sights is too good to pass up. Alternatively, the Quick-Grip Gloves will help you switch to your Renetti faster.

Though these are an Armory Unlock, reduced sway and flinch while aiming down sights is too good to pass up. Alternatively, the will help you switch to your Renetti faster. Covert Sneakers: Also an Armory Unlock. Eliminating footstep sounds can really help you sneak up on people, but the Lightweight Boots buff to movement speed is also pretty handy.

Also an Armory Unlock. Eliminating footstep sounds can really help you sneak up on people, but the buff to movement speed is also pretty handy. EOD Padding: Reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire—definitely the most useful of the available gear items.

Altogether, this should help you move fast, hit hard, while still having the versatility to deal with a variety of engagements.