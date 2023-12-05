The Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release date is pretty close, promising a content drop in the form of new and returning maps, game modes like the 2v2 Gunfight, a whole new act for zombies, and a load of other stuff. There's even more set to arrive with the mid-season update as well, such as the launch of Ranked Play, even more modes, and a warlord boss for MWZ.

If you're hoping to finish off your remaining zombies missions in time for the new act, you might want to know where to find the Essence of Aether locations or defeat the Megabomb . If you're instead planning to check out zombies when the new season arrives, some MWZ tips probably won't go amiss. Either way, here's when Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 releases in your timezone.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 release times

The first season for Modern Warfare 3 releases on December 6 alongside Warzone's new season in most territories—though early in the morning on December 7 in a few others.

Here are the exact times you can start playing:

US West Coast: 9 am PT

9 am PT US East Coast: 12 pm ET

12 pm ET UK: 5 pm GMT

5 pm GMT Europe: 6 pm CET

6 pm CET Australia: 4 am AET (December 7)

4 am AET (December 7) Japan: 2 am JST (December 7)

As mentioned, there's lots of content coming in the new season of Modern Warfare 3, as well as during the mid-season content drop. Here are some of the highlights:

Four new maps

New game modes plus the return of Gunfight

CODMAS events and Ranked Play

A new act for MWZ plus a warlord boss

Five new weapons

Nine new Aftermarket Parts