All Essence of Aether sample locations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 zombies

Tracking down the three Essence of Aether samples is one of the many missions you'll find yourself undertaking in Act Two of Modern Warfare 3 's zombie mode. While the game does give you a location name where you can find each sample, that's not much to go on in a map as expansive as the Exclusion Zone.

If you're still in Act One of MWZ, you'll have to destroy a Mercenary Convoy , gather some Cyphered Tablets , and jump through all sorts of other hoops before you get to this. But for those ready to go sample hunting, here are all three Essence of Aether container locations.

Hamza Bazaar

Image 1 of 2 The first container is located in the central building of Hamza Bazaar (Image credit: Activision) Find it on the counter (Image credit: Activision)

The first container is found in Hamza Bazaar on the east side of the map. You've probably been here before for a contract, but all you need to do is head into the central building with the Deadbolt Turret on top to find the Essence Sample container on the counter beside the cash register.

Rostova Shops

Image 1 of 2 The second container is in some buildings south-east of the Levin Resort (Image credit: Activision) Look for it on a desk on the ground floor (Image credit: Activision)

The second sample is located in Rostova Shops in the north-west of the map, to the south-east of Levin Resort. This container is in the medium threat zone, so be mindful when you're collecting it. Go inside the big central building, south of the gas station, and you'll find the Essence Sample container on the corner of a desk on the ground floor.

Quadri Shopping Center

Image 1 of 2 The third container is in a small open bar in the Quadri Shopping Centre (Image credit: Activision) Find it just next to the cash register (Image credit: Activision)

The final sample is in the Quadri Shopping Centre in the south-west of the map, near Zaravan City. Just head west from the big roundabout and look for a small covered restaurant—there's usually a contract available in the exact same place. The last Aether Sample container is resting on the counter.