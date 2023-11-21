How to find and beat the Megabomb in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 zombies

The Megabomb—or Mega Abomination to give its full title—is the toughest boss in Modern Warfare 3 's new zombies mode. If you're a fan of Warzone's DMZ but are a little disappointed MWZ doesn't have more bosses like the Scavenger, Pyro, and Bullfrog, this is definitely one for you to look up. This colossal three-headed dog mutant is a lot to handle, even with a fully prepped squad.

This is partly because of its huge health bar, but also because—unless you employ some sneaky smarts—you'll be facing it in the highest threat zone of MWZ; a recipe for a quick and untimely death. If you're new to the mode, this might not be one to tackle yet, but with a few MWZ tips and some crafting Schematics unlocked, you should be more than capable. Whenever you choose to try; here's the Megabomb location in MWZ and how to beat it.

MWZ Megabomb location

Image 1 of 4 You can find the Megabomb just across the river in the high-threat zone (Image credit: Activision) You can spot it wandering on the opposite riverbank (Image credit: Activision) The Megabomb can also spawn near the north-east bridge (Image credit: Activision) You'll be able to spot it across the river here as well (Image credit: Activision)

You can find the Megabomb on the south side of the high threat zone in MWZ; the red area at the centre of the map. If you head to the two bridges leading across the river into the high threat zone's southern end, you should be able to spot the Mega Abomination on the opposite bank wandering around. If it doesn't turn up here, try the northeast bridge leading into the high-threat zone, as it can spawn here, too.

While you can kind of shoot it at a distance, this will attract level three zombies across the bridge, so you'll want to quickly dip in to get its attention, then lure it back to the easier medium threat zone to fight it.

How to beat the Megabomb

Image 1 of 3 Make the fight easier by baiting it into the medium threat zone (Image credit: Activision) Pack-A-Punch your guns for extra damage (Image credit: Activision) Jugger-Nog and other Perk-A-Colas will buff you for the fight (Image credit: Activision)

This fight is significantly easier if you manage to successfully lure the Megabomb into the medium threat zone, since you don't have to deal with level three zombies attacking you constantly. This means you can take your time chipping down the boss's massive health pool.

Here are some tips to make it go faster: