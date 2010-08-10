Call of Duty: Black Ops trailer

Sexy gadgets time! This new CoD:BlOps trailer showcases one or two of the fancy toys you get to play with in multiplayer. Remote camera! A knife that shoots the blade part out! A remote controlled car that explodes!

The bit at the end there suggests some sort of in-game demo recording and playback system - I've asked the relevant parties for a comment on whether that's a feature or just a development tool, and we'll let you know how that pans out.

There's also a fly-by-wire rocket there, whizzing ahead of the camera as the player controls the remote control car in that video, and a crossbow. I'll be withholding judgment until I play it, but man, I'm tempted to think that Treyarch could be making an above average Call of Duty game here. What do you reckon?

