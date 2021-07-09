Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's next zombies map arrives next week

I've heard Berlin is lovely this time of year, but it's looking a little hellish in the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's next zombies map, Mauer Der Toten.

Arriving with the mid-season patch for Season 4 of Cold War and Warzone next Thursday, July 15, Mauer Der Toten is a dense, urban nightmare straddling rooftops, streets and underground tunnels. We see survivors zipping between buildings using ziplines, while screeching subway trains promise to make traversal under Berlin's streets rather problematic.

The new map comes with a new gun, the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, that can transform into four different variations, plus a LT53 Kazimir that sounds like it'll double as a handy teleportation kit. The Mule Kick upgrade returns to Cold War's zombies, letting you pack a third gun, and a new Dynamic Wall Buy system will give guns you buy from the walls a chance to upgrade at the end of rounds.

Next week's update is also bringing some major shifts to the zombies meta, making changes to enemy health caps, armour durability, sniper damage and more. Full changes can be found over on Treyarch's update post. While they haven't been detailed yet, expect changes to also hit regular Cold War multiplayer and Warzone on July 15.