Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation out today

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation map pack is set to unlock in Steam in a couple of hours time. The pack will add four new multiplayer maps set in Area 51, a golf course, a sixties drive through and a soviet nuclear missile base. There's also a new zombie map set among the stone palaces and spike traps of Shangri-La.

Treyarch community manager Josh Olin tweets to say that the map pack will come out at 10AM PDT, which works out at 6PM BST. That means you can still grab Annihilation from Steam at the 10% discounted pre-order price of £10.34 / $13.49. Annihilation is the third map pack for Black Ops, which has broken sales records all over the world since its release last November.