Popular

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare DLC trailer shows yet more zombies

By

Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare Exo Zombies Infection Thumbnail

The story so far:

  • Somebody thought it would be a good idea to put zombies into robotic exoskeletons, I guess?
  • Are they even zombies, or is this some "infection" bullcrap?
  • Things went bad, probably.
  • Look, I'll level with you, the last Call of Duty I played was Modern Warfare 2.
  • That didn't even have zombies. It had these co-op missions that were actually pretty cool.
  • Anyway, now here's John Malkovich, Rose McGowan, Bill Paxton and Other Guy.
  • This is the second episode of their adventures. It comes as part of the Ascendance DLC.
  • I dunno, maybe even John Malkovich isn't enough to persuade you to enter into an episodic sideshow of additional paid-for content.
  • On the other hand, Left 4 Dead doesn't have zombies in robotic exoskeletons.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare's Ascendance DLC is out at some point in the future, after a short period of Xbox timed exclusivity.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments