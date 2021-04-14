Buy this gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3060 for $1,109 and have it by Monday

CyberPowerPC carries a small line of 'instant ship' systems that are already assembled and ready to go, once you place an order. They're not always in stock, but this one is (at the time of this writing), with free 2-day delivery.

It's a rather modest configuration built around Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Given the choice, we'd prefer a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but GPUs are a rare commodity these days, and as they say, beggars can't be choosers. Overall, it's a very good card for 1080p gaming and does reasonably well at 1440p. It can even handle 4K in some games, though not always at 60 fps.

Ready to ship CyberPowerPC Desktop | Core i5 10400F | GeForce RTX 3060 | 8GB DDR4-3000 | 500GB SSD | 600W PSU | $1,109 at CyberPowerPC

Already assembled and ready to ship, if you buy this PC today, you could have it by Monday (or even sooner, if paying extra for 1-day shipping).View Deal

The RTX 3060 is paired with an Intel Core i5 10400F, a 6-core/12-thread CPU based on Comet Lake. It has a 2.9GHz base clock and 4.3GHz max turbo clock, along with 12MB of L3 cache. Being an "F" model, the onboard graphics is not functional, which is no big deal since you get an actual discrete GPU with this build.

You get just 8GB of DDR4-3000 memory and a 500GB NVMe SSD with this configuration. If buying this machine, I'd recommend upgrading the RAM to 16GB at some point, and potentially expanding the storage to 1TB, depending on your needs.

Both have to be done after the fact, as being an instant ship system, custom options are not available. Fortunately, RAM and storage are fairly affordable these days, and are relatively easy upgrades.

The free 2-day delivery means if you could have this arrive by Monday, or sooner (it's really 2-business day delivery, with apparently an extra day for processing). Or if you're really impatient, you can pay $54 for 1-day shipping and have it arrive by Friday.