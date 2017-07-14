Butcher gets a free demo and three new levels

Butcher was rather aptly promoted as a sidescrolling Doom, and when you watch some gameplay footage it's not hard to see why. But now you don't need to watch someone else play in order to get a feel for it, because there's now a free demo on Steam, as well a DRM version available from IndieDB.

In addition to the free demo, three new levels have been added to the level – not coincidentally, they'll also be the levels available in the demo. But if you already own the game and have made progress, you can start a new game in a temporary save slot, or else select them individually from the game's level browser.

If you enjoy what you play in the demo, the game is currently available with a 50 percent discount, bringing the price down to a paltry $4.99. Go forth and murder pixels.