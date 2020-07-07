Bungie removes reward cap from old Destiny raids so players can farm them

You won't find Bungie Day on the calendar, but that doesn't mean it's not a real thing. In fact, it's not just real, it's today, and to celebrate the big event Bungie has removed the reward limit from five of Destiny 2's "featured raids," meaning you can farm them as much as you like—until they're gone.

Lifting the limit means players will have effectively unlimited opportunities to score any rewards, including sought after raid Exotics like Anarchy from Scourge of the Past's final encounter, although secret chests will remain on their usual weekly limit. Armor drops from these raids has also been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap, meaning it will be viable in endgame activities well into next year.

All of this is important because, as we explained last month, the September 22 release of the Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light will also see the removal of older locations and raids. As a result, if you don't get the rewards you want out of them before Beyond Light launches, you'll have to wait for them to be rotated back in before you can take another shot.

Further encouraging participation in these raids are new Moments of Triumph and unlockables tied to each. Completing all five of the soon-to-be-removed raids will also net you an exclusive raid ring and emblem. Which raids, you wonder? These raids:

Leviathan

Eater of Worlds

Spire of Stars

Crown of Sorrow

Scourge of the Past

This week's reset has also seen the nefarious Pyramid ships spread across the solar system, pitching up on Mars, Io, Mercury, and Titan, which now has the Contact public event happening on it. These are the planetary destinations being removed in September, so it's safe to say things are starting to look sketchy for the local inhabitants.

Not that the Guardians are likely to care too much. Most of them will be busy working on the new exotic questline which also dropped today, the completion of which will reward the Ruinous Effigy, a void trace rifle which transmutes defeated enemies into 'relics' that can be wielded as AoE weapons. Sounds spicy. We'll have a full guide up shortly, and in the meantime you can dive into the full patch notes below:

Activities

Contact Public Event:

Fixed an issue where players could collect and deposit 15 motes prior to unlocking the Umbral Mastery II gift on the Prismatic Recaster.

Trials:

Increased Glimmer rewards in Trials of Osiris.

Nightmare Hunts:

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Hunts could grant more Season of Arrivals rewards than intended.

Raids:

The following raids no longer have weekly reward limits from main encounters:

Note: Secret Chests will continue to have weekly lockouts

Secret Chests will continue to have weekly lockouts All armor from the above listed Featured Raids has been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap.

Last Wish and Garden of Salvation raid weapons and armor have been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap.

Gameplay and Investment

Investments:

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Hitters Triumph was not properly tracking which Contact event bosses had been defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Season of the Worthy Rank Stat Tracker was not appearing properly.

Pursuits:

Fixed an issue where players had the Guardian Games quest in their inventory well after Titans completely dominated the event.

Hunters are still pretty sad about it.

Fixed an issue where there was inconsistent use of weapon and ammo types in High-Stakes Heist quest steps.

Fixed an issue where Seraph weapons were not counting towards Sleeper Simulant catalyst quest progression.

Weapons:

Fixed a rare crash with Anarchy.

Fixed an issue with Umbral Enhancements III that was preventing Cold Denial and Falling Guillotine from getting an additional trait.

Fixed an issue with Vortex Frame Swords where the Heavy attack wasn't ending properly over the network.

Fixed an issue where various Season of Arrivals weapons are missing collections entries.

Armor:

Fixed an issue that was preventing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods from having a chance to be purchasable on Banshee-44.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from purchasing the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44.

Other:

Added the ability for Season of Arrivals armor to use Charged with Light mods from Season of Dawn.

Corrected some incorrect armor mod icons for several Season of Arrivals mods.

Corrected incorrect perk descriptions for two Season of Arrivals mods – Reactive Pulse (formerly Font of Light) and Radiant Light – to correctly match their functionality.

Added the Season of Arrivals mod socket to the pieces of the EDZ destination armor set that did not have them.

The Unstoppable Pulse Rifles artifact mod will no longer cause non-Pulse Rifle damage to stagger Unstoppable Champions while aiming down sights of a Pulse Rifle.

The Rival Warlock Ghost Shell from Guardian Games will now show Ghost Projections.

Fixed an issue where the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle mod icon was displaying a Scout Rifle.

Fixed a bug that affected aim assistance when shooting through Barricades using Citan's Ramparts.

UI/UX

Eververse:

The header for the Flair section of Eververse now displays the correct text.

Controller Remapping:

Updated the description for “Toggle Sprint.”

Xur:

Updated description of Exotic Engrams on Xûr, as players may now purchase more than one on a given a week using an Exotic Cypher.

Subtitles:

Fixed an issue where subtitles for Season of Arrivals Drifter dialogue could misgender players as "brother" even when using female character.

Misc

General:

Adjusted Strike weekly bounty pool for the Seasonal focus.

Scorn, Cabal, Vex, and Fallen variations should no longer appear during Season of Arrivals.

Fixed an issue where the first sleeper node “CB.NAV/RUN.()Dynamo.Approach.Arch” was not appearing for players attempting to complete the Nascent Dawn Exotic quest.

