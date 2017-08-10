Bundle Stars launches 'biggest ever' Summer Sale, up to 90 percent off select games

Steam's annual Summer Sale has been and gone, however there's savings to be made while the sun's still shining courtesy of Bundle Stars.

Billed as its "biggest ever" Summer Sale, the online retailer is offering hundreds of Steam deals from now through August 21—with some games discounted by as much as 90 percent.

If open-world action adventuring is your thing, for example, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor's Game of the Year Edition has an 80 percent discount. If turn-based strategising is more your cup of tea, look out for XCOM 2's Digital Deluxe Edition and Civilization 6 which have 63 percent and 40 percent reductions respectively.

Alien: Isolation: The Collection is subject to a 76 percent discount, while Tropico 5's Complete Collection is 85 percent lighter. Here's a collection of the Summer Sale Top Picks.

What's more, a new 24-hour 'Star Deal' will also launch at 4pm BST/8am PST every day, with a limited number of keys up for grabs at lowered prices.

The Bundle Stars Summer Sale is live now through August 21.