Bulletstorm PC system requirements revealed

Of all the games coming out this year, it's likely that none will be as mental as Epic's upcoming shooter, Bulletstorm. The good news is that you won't need an especially powerful PC to run the game. You'll find the full minimum and recommended system requirements for the game listed below.

The system requirements were posted on the Epic Games forums , and go a little bit like this:

Minimum configuration:



Operating System Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), or Windows 7

Processor Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon X2, or equivalent, running at 1.6 GHz or greater

Memory (RAM) 1.5 GB

HDD Space 9 GB available

Video Card DirectX 9.0c compatible, 256 MB of VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GS, ATI Radeon HD 2400 Pro 256 MB, or greater

Soundcard DirectX 9.0c compatible, 16-bit

Disc Drive 16X CD/DVD Drive

Network Internet (TCP/IP) connection

Recommended configuration:



Operating System Windows Vista (SP2), or Windows 7

Processor QuadCore 2.0 GHz

Memory (RAM) 2 GB

HDD Space 9 GB available

Video Card DirectX 9.0c compatible, 512MB of VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce GTX260, or ATI Radeon 4870

Soundcard DirectX 9.0c compatible, 16-bit

Disc Drive 16X CD/DVD Drive

Network Broadband Internet (TCP/IP) connection

For a look at what's in store for Bulletstorm's poor army of soon-to-be-meat-paste mooks check out this video outlining some of the trick shots you'll be able to pull off, or maybe you'd prefer this video of the ridiculous cannon ball gun.